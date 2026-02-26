Roasted gram flour: 5 recipes you'll love

Roasted gram flour, or besan, is a staple in many kitchens owing to its versatility and nutritional benefits. Rich in protein and fiber, it can be used in a range of dishes. Here are five innovative ways to use roasted gram flour, each offering a unique twist on traditional recipes. These ideas will not only diversify your cooking but also give you healthy options to enjoy.

Dish 1 Crispy besan pancakes Crispy besan pancakes make for a quick breakfast or snack option. Simply mix roasted gram flour with water, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices to make a batter. Spread the batter on a hot skillet and cook till both sides are golden brown. These pancakes are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them a perfect pair with chutney or yogurt.

Dish 2 Besan fritters with vegetables Besan fritters are an excellent way to sneak in some veggies into your diet. Mix roasted gram flour with grated vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or spinach. Add spices like cumin seeds and turmeric for flavor. Shape the mixture into small balls or patties and deep fry until crispy. These fritters make for an excellent tea-time snack or side dish.

Dish 3 Savory besan crepes Savory besan crepes are light yet filling. Just thin out the batter made from roasted gram flour with water and season it well. Pour the batter onto a non-stick pan to make thin crepes. Cook them on both sides until they are cooked through but not browned too much. Stuff these crepes with spiced potatoes or paneer for an added flavor.

Dish 4 Besan cookies with nuts For those who have a sweet tooth but want to keep it healthy, besan cookies with nuts are the perfect option. Mix roasted gram flour with powdered sugar, ghee or butter, and chopped nuts like almonds or cashews. Shape the dough into small rounds and bake them until they are lightly golden. These cookies are crunchy yet melt-in-mouth, perfect with tea or coffee.