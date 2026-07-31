Turn roasted pumpkin seeds into these tasty meals
What's the story
Roasted pumpkin seeds are a versatile ingredient that can elevate several savory dishes. Not only do they add a delightful crunch, but they also provide a nutritious boost to your meals. These seeds are rich in magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats, making them an excellent addition to your diet. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of roasted pumpkin seeds.
Dish 1
Pumpkin seed pesto pasta
Pumpkin seed pesto pasta is a delicious twist on the classic Italian dish.
By replacing pine nuts with roasted pumpkin seeds, you get a nutty flavor that complements fresh basil and garlic.
Blend the seeds with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and lemon juice for a creamy sauce.
Toss it with your choice of pasta for a satisfying meal that's both flavorful and nutritious.
Dish 2
Roasted pumpkin seed salad topping
Add roasted pumpkin seeds to your salads for an extra crunch and nutritional boost.
They pair well with leafy greens like spinach or kale, and add texture to any salad bowl.
Toss them in with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and avocado for a refreshing mix.
The seeds' natural oils also help enhance the flavors of your salad dressing.
Dish 3
Spicy pumpkin seed hummus
Spicy pumpkin seed hummus is a zesty variation of the traditional Middle Eastern dip.
Blend roasted pumpkin seeds with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices like cumin or paprika for an exciting flavor profile.
This hummus goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables as an appetizer or snack option.
Dish 4
Pumpkin seed crusted vegetables
Pumpkin seed-crusted vegetables make for an enticing side dish or main course option.
Simply coat slices of zucchini or eggplant in crushed roasted pumpkin seeds mixed with breadcrumbs before baking them until golden brown.
This method gives vegetables added flavor without overpowering their natural taste.
Dish 5
Savory pumpkin seed granola bars
Savory granola bars with roasted pumpkin seeds make for an ideal on-the-go snack.
These bars are packed with fiber and protein, thanks to oats, honey, and dried fruits like cranberries or apricots.
The addition of pumpkin seeds not only makes them tastier but also adds to the nutrition quotient, making them a healthy snacking option.