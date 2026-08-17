5 creative ways to bring shiso to your plate

Shiso-infused rice paper rolls make for a refreshing appetizer or snack.

Soak rice paper wrappers in warm water until soft, then layer them with fresh vegetables like cucumber, carrots, and lettuce. Add a few shiso leaves for an aromatic twist.

Roll tightly, and serve with a dipping sauce of your choice.

The combination of crisp vegetables and fragrant shiso creates a delightful balance of textures and flavors.