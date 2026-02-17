The spinach recipes you didn't know you needed

Spinach, with its rich iron content, is a staple in many vegetarian diets. But if you want to make the most of spinach's iron-boosting potential, you need to pair it with the right foods. Here are five vegetarian dishes that not only taste great but also enhance spinach's iron absorption. These dishes are easy to make and can be added to any meal plan.

Dish 1 Spinach and lentil salad Lentils are another great source of iron and protein, making them the perfect partner for spinach. In this dish, fresh spinach leaves are tossed with cooked lentils, cherry tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette dressing. The combination of lentils and spinach makes for a nutrient-rich salad that can be eaten as a main course or side dish. The vitamin C in the tomatoes also helps in iron absorption.

Dish 2 Spinach chickpea curry Chickpeas are another great source of plant-based protein and pair excellently with spinach in this hearty curry. The dish is prepared by cooking chickpeas with fresh spinach, onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander. Served with brown rice or quinoa, it makes for a wholesome meal that is both filling and nutritious.

Dish 3 Spinach stuffed bell peppers These colorful bell peppers are stuffed with a mixture of cooked quinoa, chopped spinach, black beans, corn, and spices. Not only does this dish look appealing, but it also packs in a lot of nutrients. Quinoa is a complete protein source and pairs well with the iron-rich spinach. The bell peppers add a dash of sweetness and crunch to the meal.

Dish 4 Creamy spinach soup with beans This comforting soup blends pureed beans (like cannellini or navy beans) with fresh spinach leaves for creaminess without dairy products. Onions, garlic, vegetable broth, herbs (like thyme or rosemary), salt, and pepper are added for flavor enhancement. This soup is perfect for chilly days when you want something warm yet healthy.