How to make street-style pav bhaji at home
What's the story
Pav bhaji is a popular street food from India, which is a delicious mix of vegetables and spices served with buttered bread rolls. Known for its rich flavors and hearty texture, it is enjoyed as a filling meal by people of all ages. It is packed with flavor and easy to prepare at home using simple ingredients. Here's how to make this delicious and filling dish.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
Pav bhaji is made with a mix of mashed potatoes, peas, bell peppers, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander.
These ingredients are cooked together to make a thick, curry-like consistency.
The dish is usually garnished with chopped onions and fresh coriander leaves. The bread rolls (pav) are buttered and toasted to perfection, adding to the overall taste.
#2
Quick preparation time
One of the best things about pav bhaji is that it can be prepared quickly. You can make it in about 30 minutes using basic ingredients.
This makes it perfect for those busy mornings when you do not have much time but still want to enjoy a hearty meal.
With some pre-prepared vegetables or store-bought masala mix, you can cut down on prep time even more.
#3
Versatile serving options
Pav bhaji can be served in multiple ways depending on your taste.
You can have it spicy or mild by adjusting the spice levels while cooking.
Some people even like adding cheese or butter on top for an extra indulgent touch.
It goes well with various accompaniments, like lemon wedges or pickles, to enhance its flavor profile further.
#4
Nutritional benefits of pav bhaji
Apart from being delicious, pav bhaji is also nutritious, as it has a variety of vegetables loaded with vitamins and minerals.
Potatoes give energy-boosting carbohydrates, while peas add protein content essential for muscle repair and growth.
Tomatoes provide antioxidants that promote good health by fighting free radicals in the body.