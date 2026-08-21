Sesame seeds + honey: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Sesame seeds and honey are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The nutty flavor of sesame seeds and the sweetness of honey make a perfect combination for desserts. Here are five easy dessert ideas that use sesame seeds and honey, giving you a delicious treat without much hassle.
Dish 1
Sesame honey bars
Sesame honey bars are an easy-to-make treat that combines the crunch of sesame seeds with the sweetness of honey.
To prepare, roast sesame seeds until golden brown. Mix them with honey, and press into a baking dish. Let it cool before cutting into bars.
These bars make for an excellent snack or dessert option, offering a balance of texture and flavor.
Dish 2
Honey sesame cookies
Honey sesame cookies are another delightful dessert option.
Start by mixing flour, baking soda, and ground sesame seeds in one bowl.
In another bowl, cream butter and sugar, and then add honey for sweetness.
Gradually combine the dry ingredients into the wet mixture to form cookie dough.
Bake until golden brown for chewy cookies with a hint of nuttiness from the sesame seeds.
Dish 3
Sesame honey parfaits
For a refreshing twist on traditional parfaits, layer yogurt with crushed graham crackers, and drizzles of honey in glasses or bowls.
Top each serving with toasted sesame seeds for added crunchiness.
These parfaits are perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, providing both nutrition and satisfaction in every spoonful.
Dish 4
Honey sesame ice cream topping
Elevate your ice cream experience by adding a homemade topping made from toasted sesame seeds mixed with melted butter and honey syrup.
Drizzle this mixture over your favorite ice cream flavor for an indulgent dessert that combines creamy textures with nutty undertones from the sesame seeds.
Tip 1
Sesame honey energy balls
Make energy balls with oats and chopped nuts like almonds or walnuts. Add roasted whole or ground sesame seeds for extra flavor. You can also mix in dried fruits like raisins or cranberries if desired.
Bind all ingredients together using melted chocolate chips mixed lightly throughout, then roll into bite-sized pieces ready to eat anytime you need an energy boost during busy days ahead!