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Mango + chili: A combo you must try
Mango chili salsa is a delicious twist on the classic salsa

Mango + chili: A combo you must try

By Vinita Jain
Aug 19, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

Mango and chili make for a surprisingly delightful combination that can take your culinary experience to a whole new level. The sweetness of ripe mangoes, when paired with the heat of chili, creates a unique flavor profile that is both refreshing and exciting. This combination is not just limited to traditional dishes, but can be explored in various innovative ways to enhance your meals.

Salsa twist

Mango chili salsa delight

Mango chili salsa is a delicious twist on the classic salsa.

By adding diced mangoes, fresh chilies, lime juice, and cilantro, you get a vibrant mix that goes well with grilled vegetables or as a topping for tacos.

The sweetness of the mango balances the spiciness of the chili, making it an ideal accompaniment for savory dishes.

Chutney fusion

Spicy mango chutney fusion

Spicy mango chutney is an amazing way to mix these two flavors.

Cooked down with vinegar, sugar, ginger, and spices, this chutney marries the sweetness of ripe mangoes with the heat of green chilies.

It makes for a great spread on sandwiches or an accompaniment to rice dishes.

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Skewers idea

Grilled mango chili skewers

Grilled mango chili skewers are an easy, flavorful option for outdoor barbecues or indoor grilling sessions.

Simply thread chunks of ripe mango interspersed with slices of fresh chili onto skewers and grill until slightly charred.

The result is a smoky-sweet treat that can be enjoyed as an appetizer or side dish.

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Sorbet refreshment

Mango chili sorbet refreshment

For a refreshing dessert option, try *mango chili sorbet*.

Blend ripe mangoes with lime juice and finely chopped red chilies before freezing the mixture into sorbet form.

This icy treat provides a perfect balance between sweet and spicy notes, making it an ideal palate cleanser after meals or a light dessert option on warm days.

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