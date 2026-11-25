Got fresh watercress? Make these 5 quick, flavorful meals
What's the story
Often overlooked, watercress is a powerhouse of flavor and nutrition. This leafy green can elevate your meals with its peppery taste and vibrant color. Not only is watercress rich in vitamins A and C, but it also provides essential minerals like calcium and iron. Adding it to your dishes can be an easy way to boost the nutritional value without compromising on taste. Here are five dishes that highlight the versatility of watercress.
Dish 1
Watercress soup with potatoes
A creamy yet light watercress soup with potatoes makes for a perfect starter or a light meal.
The potatoes lend body to the soup, allowing the distinct peppery flavor of watercress to shine through.
Blend cooked potatoes and watercress with vegetable broth until smooth, and season with salt and pepper for a simple yet satisfying dish.
Dish 2
Watercress pesto pasta
For a twist on traditional pesto, try making watercress pesto pasta.
Blend fresh watercress with basil, garlic, nuts (like pine nuts or almonds), olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant green sauce.
Toss it with your favorite pasta for a quick weeknight dinner that is both nutritious and delicious.
Dish 3
Watercress salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad of crisp watercress leaves, paired with segments of orange or grapefruit, makes for an invigorating dish.
Add avocado slices for creaminess and toasted almonds for crunch.
Drizzle with a citrus dressing made from lemon juice, olive oil, honey (or maple syrup), salt, and pepper to enhance the flavors.
Dish 4
Stir-fried tofu and watercress
Stir-frying tofu with watercress makes for a quick and nutritious meal option.
Start by sautéing tofu cubes until golden brown, before adding garlic and ginger for flavor.
Toss in the watercress until wilted slightly, but still vibrant green in color—this keeps its nutrients intact while adding an exciting texture contrast to your plate.
Dish 5
Watercress smoothie delight
Add watercress to your smoothies for an extra nutritional boost.
It blends well with fruits like bananas and apples without overpowering their flavors.
Combine it with yogurt or almond milk for a creamy, refreshing drink.
Its mild, peppery taste adds a subtle twist, making watercress an easy way to boost the nutritional value of your favourite smoothie without changing its flavour too much.