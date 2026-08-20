Make something delicious with leftover watermelon rind
What's the story
Often discarded, watermelon rind is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into delicious dishes. With a little creativity, this often-overlooked part of the fruit can be turned into a range of culinary delights. From savory to sweet, watermelon rind offers unique textures and flavors that can enhance various recipes. Here are five delightful dishes using watermelon rind, showcasing its potential in the kitchen.
Dish 1
Sweet watermelon rind pickles
Sweet watermelon rind pickles are a delightful way to preserve the natural sweetness of the fruit's outer layer.
By simmering the rind with sugar, vinegar, and spices like cinnamon and cloves, you create a tangy-sweet condiment perfect for pairing with sandwiches or cheese platters.
The pickling process softens the rind while infusing it with flavor, making it an interesting addition to your pantry.
Dish 2
Refreshing watermelon rind salad
A refreshing salad featuring watermelon rind is both nutritious and easy to prepare.
Simply peel the green skin off the rind and dice it into small cubes.
Toss these cubes with cucumber, mint leaves, lime juice, and a pinch of salt for a crisp salad that is perfect for hot days.
This dish highlights the hydrating properties of watermelon while adding a crunchy texture.
Dish 3
Savory watermelon rind stir-fry
Transforming watermelon rind into a savory stir-fry is an innovative way to use this ingredient.
Slice the peeled rind thinly and stir-fry it with bell peppers, onions, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil.
The result is a flavorful dish that mimics the texture of zucchini or squash while absorbing bold flavors from the seasonings used in cooking.
Dish 4
Hearty watermelon rind curry
Watermelon rind curry offers an unexpected twist on traditional curries by incorporating this often-overlooked part of the fruit.
Cook diced rinds along with tomatoes, coconut milk, turmeric powder, cumin seeds, coriander powder, ginger paste, green chilies, and salt until tender.
This hearty curry goes well with rice or flatbreads, providing both sustenance and unique taste.
Dish 5
Zesty watermelon rind chutney
Zesty chutney made from watermelon rinds adds a spicy kick to any meal.
Boil peeled rinds with jaggery (or brown sugar), tamarind paste, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, chili powder, and salt until thickened.
Blend into a smooth paste if desired.
Use as a dip or spread on toast, enhancing the flavor profile of your dishes with its tangy zestiness.