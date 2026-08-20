Make something delicious with leftover watermelon rind

Sweet watermelon rind pickles are a delightful way to preserve the natural sweetness of the fruit's outer layer.

By simmering the rind with sugar, vinegar, and spices like cinnamon and cloves, you create a tangy-sweet condiment perfect for pairing with sandwiches or cheese platters.

The pickling process softens the rind while infusing it with flavor, making it an interesting addition to your pantry.