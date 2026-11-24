Don't throw away watermelon rind! Try making these recipes instead
What's the story
Often neglected, watermelon rind is a versatile ingredient that can be used to whip up a variety of delectable dishes. While most of us toss it away, the rind is packed with nutrients and can be used creatively in the kitchen. From savory to sweet, these recipes will have you looking at watermelon rind in a whole new light. Try these five dishes, and discover the potential of this underrated part of the fruit.
Dish 1
Watermelon rind stir-fry
A refreshing stir-fry with watermelon rind is a quick and healthy option.
Start by peeling the green outer layer off the rind and cutting the white part into thin strips.
Saute garlic and ginger in oil, add the strips, along with bell peppers, and carrots. Season with soy sauce and sesame oil for flavor.
This dish makes for a crunchy texture and subtle sweetness.
Dish 2
Pickled watermelon rind
Pickling watermelon rind is an age-old way to preserve it.
Cut the rinds into small cubes, and boil them with vinegar, sugar, salt, mustard seeds, and turmeric powder until tender.
Once cooled, store in jars in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.
These pickles make an excellent addition to sandwiches or as a tangy side dish.
Dish 3
Watermelon rind jam
Transforming watermelon rind into jam is a creative way to use this part of the fruit.
Peel off the green skin, and chop the white part into small pieces. Cook with sugar, lemon juice, and pectin until it reaches a jam-like consistency.
This spread goes well on toast or as an accompaniment with cheese platters.
Dish 4
Watermelon rind salad
For a refreshing salad, use thinly sliced watermelon rind as the base ingredient.
Toss it with cucumber slices, mint leaves, lime juice, and honey for sweetness.
This salad is perfect for hot summer days when you want something light yet flavorful, without much effort involved in preparation.
Dish 5
Watermelon rind smoothie
A smoothie with watermelon rind is a nutritious way to start your day.
Blend peeled rinds with spinach leaves, banana slices, almond milk, chia seeds (optional), and ice cubes until smooth.
The result is a creamy drink that offers vitamins A, C, K, and B6, along with calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and fiber content, making it a healthy choice for breakfast or snack time.