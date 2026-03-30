Try these 5 recipes featuring winter melon today!

Winter melon, or ash gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its mild flavor and high water content make it an ideal ingredient for soups, stews, and desserts. Here are five delightful winter melon recipes that highlight the unique qualities of this vegetable. Each recipe offers a different way to enjoy winter melon while showcasing its adaptability in the kitchen.

Dish 1 Winter melon soup with mushrooms This comforting soup combines the subtle sweetness of winter melon with earthy mushrooms. Start by sauteing garlic and onions until fragrant. Add diced winter melon and sliced mushrooms to the pot. Pour in vegetable broth and let it simmer until the melon is tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This soup is perfect for a light lunch or dinner.

Dish 2 Sweet winter melon dessert Transform winter melon into a sweet treat by simmering it in sugar syrup. Peel and cube the melon, then cook it in a mixture of water and sugar until soft but not mushy. Add a hint of vanilla extract for flavoring, if you want. Serve chilled as a refreshing dessert on hot days or as an after-meal delight.

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Dish 3 Stir-fried winter melon with tofu For a quick stir-fry dish, combine winter melon with tofu for a protein boost. Cut both ingredients into bite-sized pieces before cooking them together over medium heat in oil until lightly browned on all sides. Add soy sauce along with ginger slices for added flavor depth, while keeping everything balanced within this simple yet satisfying meal option.

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Dish 4 Spicy winter melon curry Give your taste buds a treat with this spicy curry made with tender chunks of fresh green gourd simmered in aromatic spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, chili powder, and garam masala. The creamy coconut milk brings everything together beautifully, making it an ideal accompaniment served alongside steamed rice or flatbreads like naan bread, roti, paratha, and so on.