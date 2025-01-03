Summarize Simplifying... In short Recycle and repurpose old greeting cards, fabric scraps, magazines, cereal boxes, and maps into unique bookmarks.

This DIY project not only levels up your reading game but also promotes sustainability.

Low-expense DIY recycled bookmarks

What's the story Making your own bookmarks is a fun, eco-friendly, and budget-friendly way to hold your spot in any book. With materials commonly found around the house, you can create unique, personal bookmarks without breaking the bank. This article delves into various ways to craft recycled bookmarks, ensuring you never lose your page again while being eco-conscious and wallet-wise.

Greeting cards

Use old greeting cards

Old greeting cards can be repurposed into bookmarks. Rather than throwing them away, you can create unique, sturdy bookmarks by cutting out interesting designs or meaningful messages from the cards. You can even use the blank side to write notes or reminders about where you left off in your book. It's a fun way to recycle and add a personal touch to your reading!

Fabric scraps

Repurpose fabric scraps

Old clothes or linens with fabric scraps you love can be turned into beautiful bookmarks. Just cut the fabric into strips, fold them in half lengthwise, and sew or glue the edges closed to make it look neater. You can keep it simple or get fancy with beads or embroidery. Either way, it's a fun way to add a personal touch to your reading time.

Magazines/Newspapers

Recycle magazines and newspapers

Old magazines and newspapers make perfect bookmarks. Hunt for cool pictures, inspiring quotes, or pretty patterns. Glue your treasures onto cardstock or thicker paper for a sturdy, stylish finish. By doing this, you're not just recycling, but also creating custom bookmarks that level up your reading game with their looks and durability.

Cereal boxes

Craft with cereal boxes

Cereal boxes are made from thin cardboard which is ideal for creating bookmarks with a bit of heft to them. Simply cut out rectangles from the boxes and then cover them with wrapping paper, fabric scraps, or even leave them as is if you like a bit of minimalism. Make a hole at the top to pull through a bit of yarn or ribbon for that final touch.

Maps

Utilize old maps

Turn old maps into bookmarks for the travel and adventure enthusiast in you! Cut strips from those maps to create unique placeholders, sparking wanderlust with every page flip. These bookmarks don't just hold your spot; they transport you to the world of exploration. Laminate them if you can, for extra strength. That way, they can join you on many reading journeys.