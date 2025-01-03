Summarize Simplifying... In short Ed Sheeran recommends several books for budding songwriters.

Ed Sheeran's tuneful reads for aspiring songwriters

By Anujj Trehaan 01:24 pm Jan 03, 202501:24 pm

What's the story Ed Sheeran, the world-renowned singer-songwriter, has frequently opened up about his creative process and the literature that fuels his imagination. And, for budding songwriters striving to hone their craft, gaining insights into the influences of a successful artist like Sheeran can be incredibly beneficial. This article lists books suggested by Ed Sheeran that might ignite your creativity and provide new perspectives on songwriting.

Inspiration

'Steal Like An Artist' for creative empowerment

Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon encourages readers to harness the power of influences to fuel creativity. Sheeran appreciates this philosophy, emphasizing the necessity of learning from great works to create something new and distinct. The book offers practical guidance on creating art, emphasizing that "originality is a myth" and encouraging artists to actively collect ideas from their surroundings.

Journey

The power of 'The Alchemist' in pursuing dreams

Ed Sheeran absolutely loves Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist. It tells the story of Santiago, a shepherd who dreams of distant treasure far beyond his familiar home. Coelho explores themes of destiny, personal legend, and the importance of following one's heart. For songwriters, Santiago's journey serves as a metaphor for the artistic process and the pursuit of one's authentic voice.

Craft

Understanding songcraft with 'Songwriters on Songwriting'

Songwriters On Songwriting by Paul Zollo offers a profound exploration of the methods and musings that shaped some of the most iconic songs in history. Boasting interviews with legendary songwriters spanning genres, this book unveils the diverse universe of song creation. Ed Sheeran recommends this read for anyone keen on gaining knowledge straight from the maestros about constructing lyrics, melodies, and harmonies.

Emotion

Exploring emotional depth with 'Letters to a Young Poet'

Although Rainer Maria Rilke's Letters to a Young Poet isn't specifically about songwriting, it provides deep insights into vulnerability and how to harness it for creativity. Rilke, through his letters to a young poet, delves into profound topics like love, solitude, and the journey of self-discovery. Sheeran highly recommends this collection for its timeless wisdom, which emphasizes how our most personal experiences can profoundly influence our art.

Persistence

The role of persistence in 'Big Magic'

In Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear, Elizabeth Gilbert unpacks the process of cultivating a creative life, championing curiosity over fear. This is exactly how Ed Sheeran approaches his music. By urging songwriters to relentlessly chase their passions, she offers hope amidst the struggles. This book is a roadmap for anyone seeking to live creatively beyond fear.