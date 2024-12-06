Summarize Simplifying... In short Shaun White, a successful athlete, credits his achievements to a growth mindset, resilience, balance, and inspiration.

He recommends books like "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success", "Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance", "The Alchemist", and "The Art of Possibility" that emphasize these principles.

These books inspire readers to see challenges as opportunities, persevere through setbacks, find balance between ambition and peace, and stay open to creative possibilities.

Shaun White's high-flying reads for overcoming challenges

12:08 pm Dec 06, 2024

What's the story In this article, we delve into the world of book recommendations from the legendary snowboarder and skateboarder, Shaun White. Known for his phenomenal achievements in sports, White also harbors a love for reading books that fuel his drive for success. These handpicked titles are ideal for anyone seeking to conquer challenges and strive for excellence in their own lives.

Mindset

Embrace the mindset of a champion

Shaun White's book recommendation: Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck This book explores how our mindset is the driving force behind our successes and failures, highlighting the contrast between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. White credits his growth mindset for some of his success. "I didn't see challenges as these roadblocks," he says. "They were more opportunities."

Resilience

Learn from failures

Shaun White also recommends Angela Duckworth's Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance. Duckworth explores why grit, not talent or intelligence, is the key predictor of success. This book strikes a chord with White, mirroring his journey through countless injuries and setbacks. It emphasizes that facing failures with perseverance is vital for accomplishing one's dreams, much like White's own experiences.

Balance

Cultivate inner peace

Shaun White also loves The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. This transformative novel traces the journey of a young shepherd as he learns to embrace his personal legend, teaching us the power of listening to our hearts and seeing opportunity in the face of challenge. It serves as a reminder that finding balance between ambition and inner peace is key to sustainable success.

Inspiration

Stay inspired

The Art of Possibility: Transforming Professional and Personal Life by Rosamund Stone Zander and Benjamin Zander is one book Shaun White recommends. Providing twelve practices for injecting creativity into life, it urges readers to meet challenges with an open heart. This book mirrors White's pioneering spirit in his career and personal life, fostering boundary-pushing through creativity and openness.