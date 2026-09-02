Give your basic ponytail a stylish upgrade
What's the story
The low ponytail is a classic hairstyle that exudes elegance and simplicity. It is versatile enough to suit various occasions, whether casual or formal. With a few creative twists, you can elevate this timeless style into something truly unique. Here are five innovative ways to transform the low ponytail, adding flair and personality without compromising its understated charm.
Twist 1
Twisted low ponytail
The twisted low ponytail adds a subtle twist (literally) to the classic look.
Start by dividing your hair into two sections from the front.
Twist each section towards the back, and secure them together with a hair tie at the nape of your neck.
This style adds texture and interest while keeping things neat.
Braid 1
Braided low ponytail
A braided low ponytail combines the elegance of braids with the simplicity of a low ponytail.
Begin by braiding all your hair into a single braid from the nape of your neck. Secure it with an elastic band at the end.
This style not only adds volume but also gives a sophisticated touch to any outfit.
Wrap 1
Low ponytail with hair wrap
Adding a hair wrap around your low ponytail can make it look more polished and chic.
Take a small section of hair from underneath your ponytail, and wrap it around the elastic band several times until it is covered completely.
Secure it with bobby pins for added hold.
Part 1
Low ponytail with side parting
A side parting can change the whole look of a low ponytail by adding dimension and asymmetry.
Part your hair deeply on one side before gathering all strands into a low ponytail on one side of your neck.
This simple change can make your hairstyle look more interesting without any additional elements.
Pin 1
Low ponytail with decorative pins
Decorative pins are an easy way to add personality to any hairstyle, including a simple low ponytail.
Choose pins that match or contrast with your outfit. Place them along either side of your head or near your ponytail for an eye-catching look.