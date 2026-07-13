High blood pressure? Add these 5 foods to your diet

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are loaded with potassium, a mineral that helps balance sodium levels in the body.

This balance is important for keeping blood pressure in check.

Eating more potassium-rich foods can help reduce tension in blood vessel walls, leading to lower blood pressure.

Adding these greens to salads, smoothies, or as side dishes can be an easy way to up your potassium intake.