Must-visit viewpoints in Luxembourg City

Luxembourg City is a beautiful blend of history and nature, with its dramatic cliffs and lush greenery. The city is dotted with several spots that offer panoramic views of its stunning landscape. These viewpoints are a must-visit for anyone who wants to experience the city's natural beauty. Here are some of the best places to enjoy breathtaking views of Luxembourg City's cliffs and greenery.

#1 Bock Casemates: A historic perspective The Bock Casemates are an integral part of Luxembourg's history, as they were used as fortifications in the past. Today, they provide visitors with stunning views of the cityscape and surrounding greenery. From this vantage point, one can see how the city is built on steep cliffs, giving a unique perspective on its topography. The mix of history and nature makes it a must-visit.

#2 Chemin de la Corniche: Europe's most beautiful balcony Often referred to as "Europe's most beautiful balcony," Chemin de la Corniche is a walkway along the Alzette River. This scenic route provides sweeping views of the Grund district and the old town. The walkway is lined with gardens and flowers, adding to its beauty. It's an ideal spot for leisurely walks while soaking in panoramic views of both natural and man-made wonders.

#3 Pfaffenthal Lift: Modern marvel with views The Pfaffenthal Lift is a modern addition to Luxembourg City's landscape, connecting lower areas with upper ones. This glass elevator offers stunning views during its ascent or descent. From here, visitors can see how the city is layered over different levels, with cliffs providing natural barriers between them. The lift also provides views of nearby parks and green spaces that add to its charm.