You must explore these medieval towns in Luxembourg

Luxembourg, a small European country, is dotted with charming medieval towns that take you back in time. With their cobbled streets, historic buildings, and rich history, these towns are a must-visit for anyone who loves history and architecture. From the capital city of Luxembourg to the lesser-known towns, each place has its own unique character and story. Here are some must-visit medieval towns in Luxembourg.

Luxembourg City Exploring the capital city Luxembourg City is a blend of modernity and history. The old town is a UNESCO World Heritage site, with its fortifications and narrow streets. You can visit the Grand Ducal Palace, stroll through Place Guillaume II, or enjoy panoramic views from Chemin de la Corniche. The city's history dates back to Roman times, making it an ideal starting point for exploring Luxembourg's medieval heritage.

Vianden Discovering Vianden Castle Vianden is famous for its stunning castle perched on a hilltop overlooking the town. The castle dates back to the Roman era and was later expanded in the Gothic style. Visitors can explore its well-preserved rooms and enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. The town also has quaint streets lined with traditional houses, giving a glimpse of its medieval past.

Echternach Journey through Echternach's history Echternach is one of Luxembourg's oldest towns, founded by Saint Willibrord in 698. It is famous for its Abbey Museum and Romanesque basilica. The town has a lively market square with cafes and shops where you can unwind after exploring its historic sites. Echternach also hosts an annual dancing procession that draws visitors from all over Europe.

Clervaux Experiencing Clervaux's charm Clervaux enchants with its picturesque setting in the Ardennes region. Its castle houses The Family of Man exhibition curated by Edward Steichen in 1955. This UNESCO-recognized collection features photographs celebrating universal human values through images captured around the world. Visitors can also explore St Maurice Church nearby or take scenic walks through lush green landscapes surrounding Clervaux.