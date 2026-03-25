These medieval towns in Luxembourg are truly captivating

Luxembourg, a small European country, is home to some of the most enchanting medieval towns. These towns give you a sneak peek into the past with their well-preserved architecture and cobblestone streets. From Luxembourg City to Echternach, each town has its own charm and history. Here are five medieval towns in Luxembourg that you can explore on your next trip.

Echternach Discovering the charm of Echternach Echternach is one of Luxembourg's oldest towns, founded in 698 AD. The town is famous for its Benedictine Abbey and beautiful market square. Visitors can take a stroll through the narrow streets lined with colorful houses or visit the nearby Mullerthal Region for hiking trails. The annual Echternach Dancing Procession is a cultural highlight that draws visitors from all over.

Vianden Exploring the history of Vianden Vianden is famous for its imposing castle, which towers over the town from a hilltop. The castle dates back to the Roman era and has been beautifully restored. The town also has a number of museums, including one dedicated to Victor Hugo, who was a frequent visitor here. A chairlift ride offers stunning views of the castle and surrounding countryside.

Advertisement

Clervaux Unveiling the beauty of Clervaux Clervaux is famous for its beautiful scenery and historical sites, including Clervaux Castle, which houses an exhibition on the history of Luxembourg. The town is also home to several churches with stunning architecture. Visitors can walk through the peaceful streets or visit nearby natural parks for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling.

Advertisement

Beaufort Experiencing the allure of Beaufort Beaufort is famous for its medieval ruins and picturesque surroundings. The Beaufort Castle complex has two castles, one of which is in ruins but worth exploring. The town also offers several hiking trails that lead you through lush forests and scenic vistas. It makes it a perfect spot for nature lovers looking for a peaceful retreat away from crowded tourist destinations.