Rebounding (bouncing on a mini-trampoline) greatly helps in lymphatic drainage as it encourages the movement of lymph fluid.

This low-impact activity also improves blood circulation, which means more oxygen is delivered to your tissues and organs.

Research indicates that a mere 10 minutes of rebounding can surpass 30 minutes of running in effectiveness.

This makes it a time-efficient way to improve both your circulatory and lymphatic health.