Madagascar's best rock climbing spots: A list
What's the story
Madagascar is famous for its unique landscapes and diverse ecosystems. Among its many natural wonders, the island's rock climbing spots are a hidden gem for adventure enthusiasts. From towering limestone formations to rugged cliffs, Madagascar offers a variety of climbing experiences for all skill levels. Whether you are a seasoned climber or a novice looking for an adventure, Madagascar's rock climbing spots promise breathtaking views and unforgettable challenges.
#1
Discovering Tsingy de Bemaraha
Tsingy de Bemaraha is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its sharp limestone pinnacles.
This place is not just a treat for the eyes but also a climber's paradise, with its unique formations providing some of the toughest routes.
The park has several trails and climbs that let you explore its otherworldly landscape.
The best time to visit is during the dry season, when the weather is more favorable for climbing.
#2
Exploring Ankarana National Park
Ankarana National Park is famous for its impressive network of caves and tsingy formations.
The park offers several climbing routes through its limestone karsts, giving climbers a chance to explore underground caves and climb vertical walls.
The park's diverse wildlife also adds to the experience, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers who want to combine climbing with wildlife observation.
#3
Climbing opportunities in Isalo National Park
Isalo National Park is famous for its sandstone formations and dramatic canyons. The park offers a variety of climbing opportunities, from short scrambles to multi-pitch routes.
The varied terrain makes it ideal for climbers of all levels, from beginners to advanced climbers looking for new challenges.
The park's stunning landscapes provide breathtaking views that add to the thrill of climbing.
Tip 1
Tips for climbing in Madagascar
When planning a climbing trip in Madagascar, it's important to consider the best time to visit each region, based on weather conditions and accessibility.
Also, pack appropriate gear considering the varied terrain and potential challenges you may encounter on your climbs.
Hiring local guides can enhance your experience by providing insights into safe routes, and cultural aspects of the areas you explore.