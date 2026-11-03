5 scenic dam-side spots in Maharashtra worth visiting
What's the story
Maharashtra is home to some of the most beautiful dam-side getaways, ideal for a peaceful road trip. These destinations offer a perfect mix of nature, tranquility, and adventure. Be it a weekend getaway or a long vacation, these places guarantee a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of city life. Here are some of the best dam-side getaways in Maharashtra for your next road trip.
Mulshi
Mulshi Lake: A serene escape
Mulshi Lake is a popular destination near Pune, famous for its picturesque views and calm surroundings.
The dam is built on the Mula River and is surrounded by lush greenery and hills.
Visitors can enjoy activities like trekking, bird watching, or simply relax by the lakeside.
The monsoon season makes this place even more beautiful with waterfalls cascading down the hillsides.
Bhatghar
Bhatghar Dam: Offbeat adventure
Bhatghar Dam is one of Maharashtra's lesser-known gems, located near Satara.
The dam is built on the Bhima River and offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside.
This offbeat destination is perfect for those looking to escape crowded tourist spots.
You can indulge in boating or explore nearby villages to get a taste of local culture.
Koyna
Koyna Dam: Nature's marvel
Koyna Dam is one of India's largest dams and is located in the Western Ghats region.
The dam not only provides hydroelectric power but also offers stunning views of dense forests and wildlife.
The area is perfect for trekking enthusiasts, with several trails leading through verdant landscapes.
A visit to Koynanagar nearby can also give you insights into local history.
Ujni
Ujni Dam: Tranquil waterscapes
Ujni Dam, located near Solapur, is famous for its tranquil waterscapes and birdwatching opportunities.
The dam is built on the Bhima River and attracts migratory birds in large numbers every year.
The peaceful environment makes it an ideal spot for picnics with family or friends, away from city noise.
Panshet
Panshet Dam: Adventure awaits
Panshet Dam, located near Pune, is famous for its water sports activities like jet skiing or kayaking, apart from its scenic beauty.
The dam is surrounded by hills, which provide opportunities for hiking enthusiasts. They can explore trails leading to panoramic viewpoints overlooking the water body below.
It makes an ideal spot for adventure junkies looking to add some thrill during their trip.