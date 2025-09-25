Maharashtra's most majestic forts: A list

Maharashtra , a western Indian state, is dotted with stunning forts that tell stories of its glorious past. These forts, which are a mix of architectural brilliance and strategic importance, make for an amazing exploration experience. From hilltop marvels to coastal protectors, each fort has its own story to tell. Here are some of the most majestic ones that history buffs and adventure seekers must explore.

#1 The grandeur of Raigad Fort Perched atop a hill, Raigad Fort was once the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's empire. It is famous for its impressive architecture and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The fort has several important structures, including the royal palace and the marketplace. Visitors can either trek up the steep paths or take a cable car ride to reach this historical marvel.

#2 The Coastal Sentinel: Sindhudurg Fort Sindhudurg Fort is a coastal marvel built by Shivaji Maharaj on Kurte Island. Famous for its impregnable walls and intricate carvings, the fort stands witness to maritime history. The fort can be reached by boat from Malvan, making it a popular tourist destination. Its strategic location allowed it to keep an eye on enemy ships entering the Arabian Sea.

#3 Exploring the heights of Lohagad Fort Lohagad Fort is famous for its easy accessibility and stunning views from its peak. Situated near Lonavala, this fort is a favorite among trekkers and nature lovers. The fort has four prominent gates, which are still intact today. The trek to Lohagad is moderate in difficulty, making it ideal for families looking to enjoy some outdoor fun while soaking in history.

#4 Unraveling history at Shivneri Fort Shivneri Fort is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and holds immense historical significance. Nestled in the Junnar region, it offers breathtaking views of the Sahyadri mountains. The fort features several temples and water cisterns that have withstood the test of time. A visit to Shivneri gives a glimpse into the early life of one of India's greatest warriors.