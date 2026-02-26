How to turn fabric scraps into coasters
What's the story
African fabric scraps are not just remnants of larger projects; they are vibrant pieces of culture and history. These scraps can be repurposed into colorful coasters, adding a touch of African artistry to your home. Not only does this craft utilize materials that might otherwise go to waste, but it also allows for creative expression. By transforming these fabrics into coasters, you can create functional art that celebrates the beauty and diversity of African textiles.
Choosing the right fabric scraps is key to making beautiful coasters. Go for bright patterns and colors that represent different African cultures. Make sure the fabric is sturdy enough to withstand daily use. Mixing different patterns can give a unique look to each coaster, making them visually appealing and one-of-a-kind.
Before you start crafting, prepare your materials by cutting the fabric into uniform squares or circles. This will ensure that all coasters are of the same size and shape, giving a uniform look when placed together. Also, keep a layer of cork or felt for the base of each coaster to add durability and prevent scratches on surfaces.
Start by placing the fabric scrap on top of your chosen base material. Use a strong adhesive glue or fabric glue to attach the fabric securely to the base. Press down firmly so that no air bubbles are trapped underneath. Once glued, trim any excess fabric around the edges for a neat finish.
After the glue has dried completely, seal each coaster with a clear acrylic spray sealant for added protection against moisture and stains. This step is especially important if you plan on using them regularly with drinks or hot items. Finally, consider adding a protective backing, like felt circles, under each coaster to prevent slipping on surfaces while using them.