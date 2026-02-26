How to turn fabric scraps into coasters

African fabric scraps are not just remnants of larger projects; they are vibrant pieces of culture and history. These scraps can be repurposed into colorful coasters, adding a touch of African artistry to your home. Not only does this craft utilize materials that might otherwise go to waste, but it also allows for creative expression. By transforming these fabrics into coasters, you can create functional art that celebrates the beauty and diversity of African textiles.

Fabric choice Selecting the right fabric scraps Choosing the right fabric scraps is key to making beautiful coasters. Go for bright patterns and colors that represent different African cultures. Make sure the fabric is sturdy enough to withstand daily use. Mixing different patterns can give a unique look to each coaster, making them visually appealing and one-of-a-kind.

Material prep Preparing the materials Before you start crafting, prepare your materials by cutting the fabric into uniform squares or circles. This will ensure that all coasters are of the same size and shape, giving a uniform look when placed together. Also, keep a layer of cork or felt for the base of each coaster to add durability and prevent scratches on surfaces.

Advertisement

Assembly process Assembling the coasters Start by placing the fabric scrap on top of your chosen base material. Use a strong adhesive glue or fabric glue to attach the fabric securely to the base. Press down firmly so that no air bubbles are trapped underneath. Once glued, trim any excess fabric around the edges for a neat finish.

Advertisement