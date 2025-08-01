Make delicious herb-crusted breadsticks, we tell you how

Transforming leftover bread into savory, herb-crusted breadsticks is an easy way to cut down on food waste and prepare a delicious snack. Using common kitchen ingredients and a few herbs, you can easily give stale bread a new lease on life. Here's how you can enjoy a tasty treat to go along with soups, salads, or just snack on. Here are some tips on how to make the most of your bread scraps.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To begin, take your leftover bread scraps and cut them into strips. You would need olive oil, garlic powder, dried herbs such as oregano and thyme, salt, and pepper. These basic ingredients are probably already in your pantry. The combination of these flavors will make the breadsticks tasty without overpowering them.

Preparation Prepare the bread scraps Start by preheating your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (about 350 degrees Fahrenheit). Place the cut bread strips on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush each strip with some olive oil so that they crisp up nicely in the oven. This is the key to that perfect crunch.

Seasoning Season generously with herbs In a small bowl, mix together garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the oiled bread strips. The herbs not only add flavor but also create an aromatic experience as they bake. Adjust seasoning according to personal preference for more or less intensity.

Baking Bake until golden brown After putting the seasoned breadsticks in the preheated oven, bake them for about ten minutes. They should turn golden brown and crisp. Make sure you keep an eye on them while they're baking. The time may vary according to your slices' thickness. This means some may crisp up before others, so adjusting the baking time is key to achieving that perfect golden crunch.