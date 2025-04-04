DIY stress relief balls: Fun ways to make your own
What's the story
Stress relief balls are simple tools that can greatly improve everyday wellness.
These small, squeezable items reduce tension and increase focus.
Making your own stress relief balls at home is economical and gives you the freedom to customize them according to your liking.
In this article, we give you an insight into making these beneficial tools, with practical tips to include them in your routine for improved mental health and relaxation.
Materials
Choose the right materials
Choosing the right materials is essential while making stress relief balls.
Balloons filled with flour, rice, or sand are common choices. Each filler provides a different texture and resistance level, allowing you to choose according to your liking.
The balloons should be tough enough to survive repeated squeezing without bursting.
You can also try different fillers to see which material offers maximum comfort and stress relief.
Creation process
Simple steps to create stress balls
Making stress relief balls is simple and doesn't require much.
Start by stretching a balloon to give it more space.
Use a funnel to fill the balloon with your preferred material till it's the desired size and firmness.
Tie the end of the balloon carefully to keep the contents inside.
For extra durability, you can double-layer it by putting one filled balloon inside another.
Benefits
Benefits of using stress relief balls
Using stress relief balls regularly can prove to be very beneficial for mental well-being.
They serve as an outlet for physical energy during stressful moments, aiding in reducing anxiety levels by promoting relaxation through repetitive motion.
Further, they can improve concentration by keeping your hands busy while your mind can focus on tasks at hand or simply relax after a long day.
Daily use
Incorporate into daily routine
Incorporating stress relief balls into your daily routine is simple yet effective in managing stress levels over time.
Keeping one at your desk or in your bag allows easy access whenever needed throughout the day—be it during work breaks or while commuting—to keep calm amidst hectic schedules without disrupting productivity or focus on essential tasks ahead of you each day.