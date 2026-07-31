How to position mirrors for perfect lighting in your apartment
What's the story
Mirrors can do wonders for the lighting of your apartment, making small spaces look bigger and brighter. By placing mirrors strategically, you can reflect natural light and make your home more inviting. Here are a few practical tips to position mirrors for perfect lighting in your apartment. These tips will help you make the most of your living space without any major renovations or investments.
Tip 1
Reflect natural light from windows
Positioning a mirror opposite or adjacent to a window can maximize natural light in the room.
This way, the mirror reflects sunlight coming in through the window, illuminating corners and creating an airy feel.
It is best to use larger mirrors for this purpose, as they cover more surface area and reflect more light effectively.
Tip 2
Use mirrors to brighten dark corners
Dark corners of rooms can make them feel cramped and uninviting.
Placing a mirror in these areas can help brighten them up by reflecting light from other sources, like lamps or overhead lights.
A floor-length mirror or a large wall-mounted one works best for this purpose, as it draws attention away from the darkness and makes the space feel more open.
Tip 3
Create depth with mirrored furniture
Mirrored furniture pieces, such as tables or cabinets, can add depth to your apartment's interior design.
These pieces not only serve functional purposes but also reflect surrounding light, making rooms appear larger than they are.
Incorporating such elements thoughtfully into your decor can enhance both aesthetics and lighting efficiency.
Tip 4
Experiment with mirror shapes and sizes
Different shapes and sizes of mirrors can have different effects on lighting and space perception.
Round mirrors soften the angles of a room, while rectangular ones give a modern touch.
Mixing sizes can add visual interest, while still improving light distribution throughout an area.
Experimenting with different styles lets you find what suits your taste, while improving overall illumination.