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Pomelo: The secret ingredient your salad needs
When picking a pomelo, look for one that feels heavy for its size with smooth skin

Pomelo: The secret ingredient your salad needs

By Vinita Jain
Aug 18, 2026
04:15 pm
What's the story

Pomelo, a citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia, is making waves in the culinary world for its unique flavor and health benefits. With its sweet and tangy taste, pomelo is now being used in salads to add a refreshing twist. The fruit's large size and thick rind may intimidate some, but once you get the hang of it, pomelo can be an easy addition to your kitchen. Here are some tips for using pomelo in salads.

Tip 1

Selecting the perfect pomelo

When picking a pomelo, look for one that feels heavy for its size with smooth skin. Avoid any with soft spots or blemishes.

A ripe pomelo should have a slight give when pressed gently.

The color of the skin can vary from green to yellow, but this doesn't affect its taste.

Once home, store it at room temperature until ready to use.

Tip 2

Preparing pomelo for salad

To prepare pomelo for salad, first cut off both ends of the fruit.

Score the skin vertically in sections and peel away carefully to expose the segments inside.

Use your fingers or a spoon to gently separate each segment from the membrane without breaking them apart too much.

This way, you get juicy pieces ready to toss into your salad.

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Tip 3

Pairing pomelo with other ingredients

Pomelo pairs well with various ingredients like leafy greens, avocado, nuts, and herbs like mint or cilantro.

Its sweetness balances out bitter greens like arugula or kale while adding texture when combined with crunchy elements like almonds or walnuts.

Experimenting with different combinations can help you find what works best for your palate.

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Tip 4

Dressing your pomelo salad

Choosing the right dressing is key to complementing pomelo's natural flavors without overpowering them.

A simple vinaigrette made from olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper works well. Alternatively, you can try honey mustard dressing if you prefer something sweeter.

Just make sure not to drown the salad in dressing so that every ingredient shines through.

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