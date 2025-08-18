Read these books recommended by Malala Yousafzai

Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai has inspired many with her bravery and love for learning. Her book recommendations for young readers reflect the same passion for education and empowerment. The selections give insight into different cultures, histories, and personal growth. By exploring these books, young readers can gain a wider perspective of the world around them and be inspired to follow their own educational journeys.

#1 'I am Malala' by Malala Yousafzai I Am Malala is Malala's autobiography, but it is also much more. It is an inspiring tale of Malala's fight for girls' education in Pakistan. The book gives a firsthand account of the struggles she faced growing up in a region where girls were denied the right to learn. It inspires young readers to value education and highlights the importance of standing up for their beliefs.

#2 'The Breadwinner' by Deborah Ellis Set in Afghanistan, The Breadwinner tells the story of Parvana, a young girl who must disguise herself as a boy to support her family under Taliban rule. This novel gives a glimpse into life under oppressive regimes and highlights themes of resilience and courage. It instills empathy by letting readers step into the shoes of somebody living in grueling conditions.

#3 'Anne Frank' by Anne Frank This diary offers a rare glimpse into Anne Frank's life as she hid in the face of a dark chapter of human history. Through her words, young readers can discover history on a human level while introspecting on ideas such as hope, fear, and perseverance. Anne's diary stands as an everlasting testament to the human spirit in the face of adversity.