How to explore Malta like a local
What's the story
Malta, with its rich history and stunning landscapes, has more to offer than just the popular tourist spots. For those looking for a more secluded experience, the island's lesser-known coastal villages are perfect for a serene getaway. These hidden gems give you a taste of traditional Maltese life, away from the bustling crowds. Explore quaint streets, beautiful views, and a peaceful environment in these charming locales.
#1
Explore the charm of Marsaxlokk
Marsaxlokk is a picturesque fishing village famous for its colorful luzzu boats and vibrant market.
The village is calm, with a waterfront promenade where you can take a leisurely walk and enjoy the views of the harbor.
On Sundays, the village hosts a fish market where locals sell their fresh catch.
You can explore traditional Maltese architecture and indulge in local cuisine at nearby restaurants.
#2
Discover the beauty of Mgarr Harbour
Mgarr Harbour is Malta's gateway to Gozo and Comino, but it is still a peaceful retreat on its own.
The village has a laid-back vibe, with stunning views of the surrounding hills and crystal-clear waters.
Tourists can take boat trips to nearby islands or simply relax on the quiet beaches.
The area also has several hiking trails for nature lovers looking to explore Malta's natural beauty.
#3
Experience tranquility in Birgu (Vittoriosa)
Birgu, one of Malta's oldest cities, is brimming with history and charm.
The fortified city has narrow streets lined with ancient buildings that tell tales of centuries gone by.
Visitors can explore historical sites such as Fort St. Angelo, or take a peaceful stroll along the waterfront promenade.
The city also hosts cultural events throughout the year that showcase traditional Maltese music and dance.
#4
Unwind in the peaceful village of Xaghra
Xaghra is located on Gozo Island, Malta's sister island, and is known for its tranquility and natural beauty.
The village is surrounded by lush countryside and offers breathtaking views of nearby cliffs and beaches.
The Ggantija Temples, one of the oldest freestanding structures in the world, are located here. They are a must-visit for history buffs.