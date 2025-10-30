Must-visit seaside villages in Malta

Malta, a Mediterranean gem, is famous for its rich history and stunning landscapes. While most tourists flock to the popular sites, the coastal villages of Malta provide a unique glimpse into the island's traditional way of life. These hidden gems are perfect for those looking to escape the crowds and experience authentic Maltese culture. From colorful fishing boats to quaint streets, these villages are a must-visit for any traveler.

#1 Marsaxlokk: A traditional fishing village Marsaxlokk is Malta's most famous fishing village. The village is famous for its colorful luzzu boats and a peaceful waterfront promenade. Tourists can enjoy fresh produce from local markets and stroll around the village's narrow streets. The Sunday market is a must-visit for those looking to experience local life. The village's calm atmosphere makes it an ideal place to relax and soak in the local culture.

#2 Popeye Village: A film set turned attraction Popeye Village is a one-of-a-kind attraction, built as a film set for the 1980 musical starring Robin Williams. Located in Anchor Bay, this village is now an amusement park where visitors can explore movie sets and participate in various activities. The colorful buildings set against the backdrop of crystal-clear waters make for stunning photographs. You can also enjoy boat rides or simply relax on the beach nearby.

#3 Mellieha Bay: A family-friendly destination Mellieha Bay is Malta's largest sandy beach, making it ideal for families with children. The shallow waters are safe for swimming, while water sports like kayaking are available for the more adventurous. Nearby attractions include the historic Mellieha Church and Red Tower, which give an insight into Malta's history. The village itself has several restaurants serving local cuisine, making it a perfect spot for a family day out.