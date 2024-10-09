Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Maltese pastizzis in four easy steps: prepare a dough from flour, water, and olive oil; sauté onion, garlic, and green peas for the filling; shape the dough into circles, fill, and seal; then bake until golden brown.

Maltese vegan pastizzi: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 03:00 pm Oct 09, 202403:00 pm

What's the story Originating from Malta, pastizzi is a pastry known for its flaky texture and savory fillings. Traditionally filled with ricotta or peas, this guide will help you create a vegan version. Perfect for snacks or appetizers, it offers the same delightful experience without animal products. Let's get cooking and bring a taste of Malta to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For these vegan pastizzis, gather two cups of all-purpose flour, half a cup of water (adjust as needed), and one-fourth cup of olive oil for the dough. For the filling, prepare one cup of cooked green peas, one finely chopped onion, two minced cloves of garlic, one teaspoon curry powder (optional), and salt and pepper to taste. This yields about 12 pastizzis.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by mixing two cups of all-purpose flour with one-half teaspoon of salt in a bowl. Gradually add one-half cup of water and one-fourth cup of olive oil, mixing until dough forms. Knead on a floured surface until smooth, about 10 minutes. Cover with cling film and let it rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Make the filling

While the dough rests, heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Saute finely chopped onion and minced garlic until translucent, about five minutes. Add cooked green peas and curry powder if using. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Mash lightly with a fork or potato masher, combining until the mixture has some texture.

Step 3

Shape your pastizzis

After resting, divide your dough into 12 equal pieces; roll each piece into thin circles about five inches in diameter on a lightly floured surface. Place about two tablespoons of filling onto half of each circle, leaving space around edges; fold over to enclose filling, forming semi-circles or triangles as preferred; press edges together firmly to seal.

Step 4

Bake your pastizzis

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange pastizzis on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Brush tops with olive oil for a golden finish. Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes, turning halfway through to ensure even browning on all sides. Serve these vegan Maltese pastizzis hot, as delicious snacks or appetizers, offering a burst of flavors and an ethical treat.