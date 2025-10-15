Man holds world's longest name, takes 20 minutes to recite!

Laurence Watkins, a retired security personnel from Auckland, New Zealand, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest personal name. His full name is an astonishing 2,253 words long and takes about 20 minutes to recite in its entirety! The record was recently updated by Guinness World Records after reclassifying his original title of longest Christian name.

Name change How Watkins got the idea for his new name Watkins, who was born Laurence Gregory Watkins in 1965, changed his name in 1990 by adding 2,250 names to his original birth name. He got the idea from Ripley's Believe It or Not!, a TV show featuring incredible facts about extraordinary people and places. Inspired by this, he decided to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records by having the longest name.

Name selection Watkins spent a month deciding on his new name Watkins spent a month deciding on his new name, which he typed out on six pages with the help of a typist. He drew inspiration from Latin and Old English names, famous personalities, Name Your Baby books at Auckland Library where he worked, and a Maori dictionary. Despite having no cultural ties to Maori culture, Watkins was fascinated by their language.

Legal battle The legal battle for his name change After typing out his new name, Watkins submitted a legal application to change his name in 1990. While Auckland District Court approved his request, he was denied by the Registrar General. However, he won the case after arguing that there was no legal basis for the government to deny his name change at that time.