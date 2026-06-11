Mango kernels are loaded with essential nutrients

Mango kernels: The hidden superfood you're throwing away

By Vinita Jain 03:19 pm Jun 11, 202603:19 pm

What's the story

Often discarded as waste, mango kernels are now being recognized as a potential superfood. The hard seed inside a mango pit is packed with nutrients that can benefit health in several ways. As more people look for sustainable food sources, mango kernels present an interesting option to add to diets. Here are the nutritional benefits of mango kernels, and how they can be incorporated into daily meals.