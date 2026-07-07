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Mangosteen fruit: 5 awesome recipes for everyone

By Simran Jeet 03:15 pm Jul 07, 202603:15 pm

What's the story

Often called the "queen of fruits," mangosteen is a tropical fruit with a sweet and tangy taste. While most of us know it for its unique flavor, this fruit can be used in a variety of ways beyond just eating it fresh. Here are five creative ways to use mangosteen that will surprise you and add a new twist to your culinary adventures.