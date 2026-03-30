Why you should know about marula oil 

African marula oil is a skincare treasure, known for its rich fatty acids and antioxidants. This lightweight oil, extracted from the marula fruit kernels, is ideal for DIY skincare. It hydrates, nourishes, and protects the skin without clogging pores. Here are five easy DIY recipes using marula oil to enhance your skincare routine.

Serum recipe Hydrating facial serum To make a hydrating facial serum, mix two tablespoons of marula oil, one tablespoon of jojoba oil, and one tablespoon of rosehip oil. This blend will moisturize your skin deeply while providing essential nutrients. Apply a few drops onto clean skin every morning and night for best results.

Lotion recipe Nourishing body lotion For a nourishing body lotion, combine three tablespoons of shea butter with two tablespoons of marula oil. Melt the shea butter gently, and mix in the marula oil until smooth. Let it cool before transferring to a jar. Use this lotion daily to keep your skin soft and supple.

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Hair treatment recipe Revitalizing hair treatment To prepare a revitalizing hair treatment, blend five drops of marula oil with 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply this mixture to the ends of your hair, concentrating on areas that appear dry or damaged. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before washing it out with shampoo. This treatment aims to enhance shine and reduce frizz, giving your hair a healthier look.

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Lip balm recipe Soothing lip balm Create a soothing lip balm by mixing two teaspoons of beeswax pellets with one teaspoon each of marula oil and almond oil. Melt the beeswax over low heat, then stir in the marula and almond oils until well combined. Pour into small containers, and allow cooling before use.