How to create face-framing boho waves at home
What's the story
Face-framing boho waves are the perfect way to add a touch of effortless elegance to your look. This hairstyle, with its relaxed, natural waves, is perfect for all occasions, be it a casual outing or a formal event. The best part? You can achieve these waves with a few simple steps and minimal products. Here are five steps to master this chic hairstyle.
Tip 1
Start with clean, dry hair
To get the best results, start with clean and dry hair. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner to remove any product buildup.
Towel-dry your hair gently to avoid frizz. Once your hair is completely dry, you can move on to the next step of creating boho waves.
Tip 2
Use a texturizing spray
A texturizing spray is key to getting those voluminous boho waves.
Spray it evenly through your hair from roots to tips. This will add grip and texture, making it easier for the waves to hold.
You can also use sea salt spray for an extra beachy vibe.
Tip 3
Create sections for curling
Divide your hair into sections for easier styling.
Start by parting your hair down the middle or side, depending on your preference.
Clip each section separately so they don't get tangled while curling them one by one.
This way, you'll ensure that each strand gets equal attention and styling product distribution.
Tip 4
Curl with a wand or iron
Using a curling wand or iron, curl small sections of your hair away from your face for a more natural look.
Hold each curl for about 10 seconds before releasing it gently into loose waves.
Repeat this process until all sections are curled evenly.
Tip 5
Finish with light-hold hairspray
Once you have curled all sections of your hair into beautiful boho waves, secure them in place with a light-hold hairspray.
This will keep the waves intact without making them stiff or crunchy-looking, perfect for maintaining that effortless elegance throughout the day or night ahead!