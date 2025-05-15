How to care for ferns in low-light
What's the story
Ferns are the most popular indoor plants, thanks to their lush green foliage and low-light-loving nature.
However, caring for them isn't that easy as you need to learn their specific needs to keep them healthy and vibrant.
Here are a few tips to master fern care in low-light conditions, including watering, humidity, soil requirements, pest management, etc.
Happy fern-ing!
Watering
Understanding watering needs
Ferns need consistent moisture but shouldn't be overwatered.
It's important to keep the soil evenly moist without letting it get waterlogged.
Check the top inch of soil; if it feels dry to the touch, it's time to water your fern.
Use room temperature water and ensure proper drainage by using pots with holes at the bottom.
Humidity
Maintaining humidity levels
Since ferns love humidity just like their natural habitat, you can keep them indoors by maintaining decent humidity levels.
You can keep a small humidifier near your plants or mist them regularly with a spray bottle.
Keeping ferns together can also help increase humidity around them.
Soil mix
Choosing the right soil mix
Choosing the right soil mix is critical for ferns' health.
A well-draining potting mix that can retain moisture without turning waterlogged is a must.
For best results, a mix that contains peat moss, along with perlite or vermiculite, is suggested.
This keeps the soil aerated while retaining the required moisture ferns need to thrive, making it an ideal environment for these plants.
Pest control
Managing pests effectively
Ferns can be prone to pests, such as spider mites and aphids, indoors.
Check your plants regularly for signs of infestation, such as discolored leaves or webbing between fronds.
If you spot them, gently wash the leaves with soapy water or use an insecticidal soap specifically designed for houseplants.
Light conditions
Providing adequate light conditions
While ferns are famous for surviving in low light, they still need some indirect sunlight to thrive indoors.
Place them near windows where they can enjoy filtered light during the day.
Avoid direct sunlight though as it can scorch their delicate fronds.
This way, ferns get just the right amount of light without the risk of damage, just like their natural understory habitat.