Simple ways to practice mindfulness everyday
What's the story
Mindfulness is an invaluable practice that keeps you rooted to the present moment, alleviating stress and improving overall quality of life.
As a beginner, practicing mindfulness may appear overwhelming. But the good news is, there are simple and effective ways to embark on this journey without getting overwhelmed.
By including mindfulness techniques into daily lives, you can gradually develop a habit of mental clarity and emotional balance.
Breathing focus
Start with deep breathing exercises
Deep breathing exercises are a great starting point to practice mindfulness. By concentrating on each breath, you can ground yourself in the present moment.
Start by sitting comfortably and take slow, deep breaths through the nose, holding for a few seconds and then slowly exhaling through the mouth.
This practice not only calms the mind but also eases physical tension.
Walking meditation
Engage in mindful walking
Mindful walking involves paying attention to every step taken while walking at a natural pace.
Focus on how your feet feel as they touch the ground and notice your surroundings without judgment.
This practice encourages awareness of both body movements and external environments, making mindful walking an accessible form of meditation for those who find sitting still challenging.
Gratitude reflection
Practice gratitude journaling
Gratitude journaling is a simple, yet powerful, way to cultivate mindfulness by reflecting on positive aspects of life.
Each day, write down three things you are grateful for in a journal or notebook.
This exercise shifts focus from stressors to positive experiences, fostering a sense of appreciation and contentment.
Eating awareness
Incorporate mindful eating habits
The concept of mindful eating is paying full attention to the experience of eating without distractions like television or smartphones.
Focus on the taste, texture, smell, and appearance of food while chewing slowly.
This practice enhances the enjoyment of meals, while promoting better digestion and healthier eating habits.
Digital assistance
Use guided meditation apps or videos
For those starting out and looking for some structure, guided meditation apps or videos can prove extremely beneficial.
They offer step-by-step instructions according to different requirements, such as relaxation or improved concentration.
The sessions range from five minutes to an hour, based on the preference of availability, giving the much-needed flexibility within busy schedules.