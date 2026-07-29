5 reasons to add the gorilla walk to your workout
What's the story
The gorilla walk is a unique exercise that targets core strength and stability. Inspired by the movement of gorillas, this exercise engages multiple muscle groups, improving balance and coordination. It involves a combination of squatting and crawling movements, making it an effective full-body workout. By incorporating the gorilla walk into your routine, you can enhance your core muscles while also boosting your overall fitness levels.
Technique basics
Mastering the basic technique
To perform the gorilla walk, start in a standing position with feet shoulder-width apart.
Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat position.
Place your hands on the ground in front of you, keeping them shoulder-width apart.
Shift your weight onto your hands as you move forward on all fours, maintaining a flat back and engaged core throughout the movement.
Core engagement
Benefits for core strength
The gorilla walk is an excellent way to work your core muscles, as it requires constant engagement to keep your body stable and balanced.
This dynamic movement works your abs, obliques, and lower back, giving you a complete workout.
The more you practice it, the more you'll notice an improvement in your core strength and endurance.
Balance improvement
Enhancing balance and coordination
Incorporating the gorilla walk into your workout can significantly improve your balance and coordination.
The exercise requires you to shift your weight from one limb to another while maintaining a low center of gravity.
This not only challenges your body but also enhances neural connections related to balance, making everyday movements more efficient.
Beginner advice
Tips for beginners
If you are new to the gorilla walk, start slowly to master the technique without compromising form.
Practice in front of a mirror, or record yourself to check your posture.
Gradually increase the distance you cover as you get comfortable with the movement.
Consistent practice will help you build strength over time.