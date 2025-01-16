How to bake the perfect vegan scone at home
Baking vegan scones at home doesn't have to be a daunting task.
With a few key ingredients and techniques, you can whip up delicious, flaky scones that everyone (vegan or not) will enjoy.
This article will walk you through the must-know steps and tips to bake vegan scones like a pro, keeping it simple and straightforward.
Ingredients
Choosing the right ingredients
The key to perfect vegan scones lies in selecting the right ingredients.
Choose a good quality, dairy-free butter that remains solid at room temperature for the perfect texture.
Opt for plant-based milk, such as almond or soy, and all-purpose flour for a lighter scone.
A high-quality baking powder is crucial for ensuring your scones rise beautifully.
Coldness
The importance of cold ingredients
A key secret to achieving flaky vegan scones is ensuring your ingredients remain cold.
Dairy-free butter should be well chilled or even frozen for a short time before use.
This helps keep the fat from melting too rapidly during mixing, which is essential for forming those coveted flaky layers.
You may also want to chill your mixing bowl and utensils before starting.
Mixing
Gentle mixing is key
When combining your dry and wet ingredients, make sure to do so gently and sparingly.
Over-mixing the dough results in tough scones as it overdevelops the gluten in the flour.
Use a fork or pastry cutter to blend until just combined.
Small lumps are okay! They won't affect the outcome.
Shaping
Shaping your scones correctly
After mixing your dough, turn it onto a lightly floured surface and shape it into a round disc, about one inch thick, with minimal handling.
Use a sharp knife or dough cutter dipped in flour to cut into even triangles or use cookie cutters for various shapes.
Refrain from twisting the cutter, as this can seal the edges and prevent rising.
Baking
Baking tips for perfect results
Before you even begin rolling your dough, make sure your oven is preheating; accurate oven temperature is vital for successful baking.
Place your shaped scones onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, leaving room for expansion as they will spread during baking.
To achieve a lovely golden finish, brush the tops with plant-based milk. You don't need no egg wash!