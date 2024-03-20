Next Article

Recipe-o'-clock: Make this vegetarian miso soup at home

Mar 20, 2024

What's the story Miso soup is a cornerstone of Japanese cuisine, celebrated for its savory taste and healthful properties. This traditional soup, with roots in Japan, has sustained families for generations. Suitable for any meal, it's woven into the fabric of Japanese food culture. Miso soup's straightforward ingredients and fast prep make it a perfect choice for a healthy dish. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this wholesome miso soup, you will need four cups of vegetable stock, one-fourth cup of miso paste (preferably white or yellow), one block of firm tofu (cubed), one cup of sliced shiitake mushrooms, half a cup of chopped green onions, one sheet of nori (dried seaweed, cut into strips), and optional garnishes such as seaweed flakes or sesame seeds.

Step 1

Preparing the broth base

Begin by warming the vegetable stock to a gentle simmer in a medium-sized pot, careful not to boil to keep the flavors intact. Concurrently, if your shiitake mushrooms are dried, place them in warm water for rehydration. This step is essential; it softens the mushrooms, making them ready to absorb and contribute to the rich taste of the broth.

Step 2

Incorporating miso paste

In a small bowl, combine the miso paste with a touch of warm water. Stir the mixture until smooth, ensuring no lumps remain. This crucial step guarantees the miso will integrate seamlessly into the soup for even flavor distribution. Once you have a smooth consistency, carefully blend it into the simmering vegetable broth, stirring well to ensure it's fully incorporated without any clumps.

Step 3

Adding tofu and vegetables

Introduce the cubed tofu and sliced shiitake mushrooms into the pot with the simmering broth. Gently cook these ingredients for three minutes, a time span that allows them to sufficiently absorb the broth's flavors. This careful simmering is key to ensuring that the tofu and mushrooms are flavorful without being overcooked, thus preserving their desirable textures and nutritional content.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Once the pot is off the heat, add the green onions and nori strips, infusing the soup with a final touch of freshness and a contrast in texture. Serve the soup hot, and if desired, garnish with a sprinkle of seaweed flakes or sesame seeds. These optional toppings enhance the flavor and add visual appeal to this nourishing vegetarian miso soup.