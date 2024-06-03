Next Article

Calling all fashion freaks!

Here's how you can master workleisure wardrobe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:38 pm Jun 03, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The "workleisure" concept has evolved with the shift toward remote work, merging comfort with a hint of professionalism. As the prevalence of home offices increases, so does the demand for attire that aligns with this new working environment. This article delves into how to assemble a wardrobe that is both cozy and suitable for work, embodying the essence of work-appropriate comfort.

Background

The rise of workleisure

The pandemic made loungewear the go-to for many working from home. With the rise of video conferencing, there emerged a need for attire that's both presentable and comfortable. This need gave birth to "workleisure," a fashion trend combining the polish of traditional workwear with the comfort of leisurewear, perfectly suiting the new normal of professional settings.

Key concept

Defining your style

Workleisure blends style with comfort, aiming for balance rather than compromise. Key pieces include tailored joggers, offering a polished look, upscale hoodies that elevate casual to sophisticated, and sleek sneakers, merging comfort with professional appropriateness. These items, traditionally casual, are now reimagined for work settings, embodying the workleisure trend's essence by seamlessly fitting into both work and leisure environments.

Practical advice

Selecting versatile pieces

For a seamless transition from home office to errands or casual meetings, invest in versatile pieces. Opt for stretch fabric trousers for both comfort and style, paired with a smart blouse or shirt. A knit blazer adds sophistication, completing the look. This combination ensures flexibility without compromising appearance, making it ideal for various settings while maintaining professional style and comfort.

Tip 1

Accessorizing smartly

Elevate your workleisure outfit instantly with the right accessories. Minimalist jewelry adds a touch of elegance without overwhelming, while a quality watch blends functionality with style. Statement eyewear, serving both practical and aesthetic purposes, introduces sophistication. These elements refine your look, maintaining its simplicity and comfort. Opting for such accessories ensures your ensemble remains sophisticated yet uncomplicated, perfectly aligning with the workleisure ethos.

Tip 2

Embracing soft textures

Enhance your workleisure wardrobe by incorporating soft textures such as cashmere or brushed cotton. These materials offer both comfort and warmth, perfect for home office hours, while also presenting a refined look suitable for video calls and in-person encounters. Their elegance ensures professionalism is maintained, and their softness provides comfort throughout the day, making them ideal choices for blending work and leisure attire seamlessly.

Tip 3

Maintaining professionalism

Embracing comfort in workleisure requires maintaining professionalism. Avoid overly worn or distressed items, opting for clean lines and muted colors instead. These choices convey seriousness when necessary, ensuring that while comfort is prioritized, a professional image is upheld. This balance is key, allowing for a seamless transition between work and leisure without compromising on appearance, perfectly aligning with the workleisure ethos.