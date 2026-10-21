5 souvenirs to shop for in Mauritius and Swaziland
What's the story
Mauritius and Swaziland are two African destinations that offer unique shopping experiences. While Mauritius is famous for its vibrant markets and handicrafts, Swaziland is known for its traditional crafts and textiles. Both places offer a range of gifts that reflect their rich cultures. Here are five must-buy gifts from these destinations that capture the essence of each place.
#1
Handcrafted jewelry from Mauritius
Mauritius is famous for its handcrafted jewelry, especially those made from local materials like shells and corals.
The intricate designs reflect the island's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
You can find a variety of pieces, from necklaces to bracelets, that make for perfect keepsakes or gifts for loved ones.
The craftsmanship involved in making these items is truly commendable.
#2
Traditional Swazi baskets
Swaziland is famous for its beautiful handmade baskets.
These baskets are made from indigenous grasses and are dyed with natural colors.
Each basket is a testament to the skill of local artisans who have been perfecting their craft for generations.
They make for practical storage solutions or decorative pieces in your home.
#3
Mauritian textiles with vibrant patterns
The textiles of Mauritius are also a feast for the eyes, with their bright colors and intricate patterns.
These fabrics are used to make clothes, scarves, and other accessories that embody the island's lively spirit.
Buying a piece of Mauritian textile means taking home a bit of the island's culture.
#4
Swazi beadwork creations
Swazi beadwork is another traditional art form that has gained popularity for its beauty and detail.
Beaded jewelry, such as necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, is made with colorful beads arranged in intricate patterns.
These pieces not only look good but also tell stories through their designs.
#5
Mauritian vanilla products
Mauritius is famous for its high-quality vanilla products, including vanilla extracts and essential oils.
Grown on the island itself, these products are highly sought after for their rich aroma and flavor.
They make an excellent gift for anyone who loves cooking or aromatherapy, giving a taste of Mauritian agriculture.