5 delicious snacks to try in Mauritius
What's the story
Mauritius is famous for its diverse culture and cuisine, which is a blend of African, Indian, Chinese, and European flavors. One of the most delightful aspects of Mauritian cuisine is its crunchy snacks. These snacks are not only tasty but also give an insight into the island's culinary heritage. From street stalls to local markets, these crunchy treats are a must-try for anyone visiting Mauritius.
Alouda
Alouda: A sweet treat
Alouda is a popular Mauritian drink that has a unique texture with its crunchy basil seeds.
The drink is made with milk, sugar, and flavored with vanilla or rose syrup.
The basil seeds give a delightful crunch to this sweet drink, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
It's usually served chilled, and it can be found at various street vendors across the island.
Gateau piment
Gateau piment: Spicy lentil cakes
Gateau piment is another famous snack in Mauritius.
These small cakes are made from lentils and spices and are deep-fried to perfection.
They have a spicy kick from chili peppers and are usually served with chutney or sauce on the side.
You can find them at street stalls or snack shops all over the island, making them an accessible treat for all.
Farata
Farata: Flaky flatbread delight
Farata is a flaky flatbread that has become a staple in Mauritian cuisine.
Prepared from flour and water, it is rolled out thin before being cooked on a hot griddle until golden brown.
Farata can be eaten plain or stuffed with various fillings, such as vegetables or cheese, for added flavor.
Its crispy texture makes it an ideal accompaniment to many dishes.
Dholl puri
Dholl puri: Lentil-stuffed flatbread
Dholl puri is another beloved Mauritian snack that consists of flatbreads stuffed with ground yellow split peas.
The flatbreads are served with curry sauces or chutneys for added flavor.
The combination of soft bread with crunchy lentil filling makes dholl puri an irresistible option when exploring local cuisine.
Achard
Achard: Spicy pickled vegetables
Achard is a traditional Mauritian condiment prepared by pickling vegetables like carrots, cabbage, or green beans in vinegar with spices like mustard seeds and turmeric powder.
This process gives them an intense flavor profile that goes perfectly with any meal.
The pickled vegetables add both texture and taste, elevating the overall dining experience when paired alongside other crunchy snacks available throughout Mauritius.