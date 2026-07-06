Discover the magic of olives in these recipes
What's the story
Olives are a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, and for good reason. They add flavor, nutrition, and versatility to a variety of dishes. From salads to spreads, olives can be used in many ways to make your meals tastier. Here are five Mediterranean recipes that use olives in interesting ways, giving you a taste of the region's culinary diversity.
Dish 1
Greek olive tapenade
A classic Mediterranean spread, Greek olive tapenade is made by blending olives with capers, garlic, and olive oil. This mixture can be spread on bread or crackers for an appetizer or used as a sandwich filling. The briny flavor of the olives is balanced by the tanginess of the capers and richness of the olive oil. It's an easy yet flavorful way to enjoy olives.
Dish 2
Spanish olive salad
Spanish olive salad is a colorful medley of green and black olives, peppers, onions, and herbs. Tossed in a vinaigrette dressing, this salad makes for a refreshing side dish or a topping for sandwiches. The combination of crunchy vegetables with savory olives makes for a delightful contrast in textures and flavors.
Dish 3
Italian panzanella with olives
Panzanella is an Italian bread salad that features ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, basil leaves, and chunks of stale bread soaked in vinaigrette dressing. Adding sliced green or black olives gives an extra layer of depth to this dish by adding salty notes that complement the freshness of other ingredients.
Dish 4
Moroccan tagine with olives
Moroccan tagine with olives is a slow-cooked stew that combines vegetables like carrots and zucchini with spices like cumin and coriander. The addition of preserved lemons and green olives gives an aromatic touch that elevates the dish's complexity. This hearty meal is perfect for those looking for something warm yet exotic.
Dish 5
Turkish stuffed peppers with olives
Turkish stuffed peppers are filled with rice mixed with pine nuts, raisins, and chopped black olives. These ingredients provide a sweet-savory balance inside tender bell pepper shells. Baked until soft, these stuffed peppers serve as a nutritious main course option. It showcases how versatile using different types of produce can be when creating delicious meals at home.