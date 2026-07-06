Discover the magic of olives in these recipes

Dish 1

Greek olive tapenade

A classic Mediterranean spread, Greek olive tapenade is made by blending olives with capers, garlic, and olive oil. This mixture can be spread on bread or crackers for an appetizer or used as a sandwich filling. The briny flavor of the olives is balanced by the tanginess of the capers and richness of the olive oil. It's an easy yet flavorful way to enjoy olives.