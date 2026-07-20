Medlar: A lesser-known fruit with many benefits
What's the story
Medlar, a lesser-known fruit, is making waves with its unique health benefits. This ancient fruit, which is native to Europe and parts of Asia, is gaining attention for its nutritional value. With a sweet and tangy flavor, medlar can be a great addition to your diet. Here are five surprising health benefits of medlar that you may not know about.
#1
Rich source of antioxidants
Medlar fruits are loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for fighting oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals, which can damage cells and lead to chronic diseases.
By adding medlar to your diet, you can boost your body's defense against oxidative damage, and promote overall health.
#2
Supports digestive health
The fiber content in medlar is great for digestive health. It promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool.
Further, fiber also promotes gut health by feeding good bacteria in the intestines.
Adding medlar to your meals can promote a healthy digestive system.
#3
Boosts immune system
Medlar is also rich in vitamin C, an essential nutrient that boosts the immune system.
Vitamin C is essential for the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting infections.
Eating medlar regularly can strengthen your immune response and keep you healthy during the cold and flu season.
#4
Promotes heart health
The potassium content in medlar is good for heart health, as it helps regulate blood pressure levels by balancing sodium levels in the body.
This can reduce the risk of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases.
Adding medlar to a balanced diet can be beneficial for maintaining heart health.
#5
Aids weight management
Medlar is low in calories but high in nutrients, making it an ideal fruit for those looking to manage their weight without compromising on nutrition.
Its fiber content keeps you full longer, which can help control appetite and reduce calorie intake throughout the day.
Incorporating medlar into meals or snacks may assist with weight management efforts effectively.