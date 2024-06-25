In brief Simplifying... In brief Melbourne offers a variety of scenic destinations, from the dramatic ocean views of the Great Ocean Road to the tranquil Dandenong Ranges.

Melbourne's coastal charm and rainforest destinations to visit

What's the story Melbourne, a vibrant city known for its bustling laneways, rich culture, and coffee, also serves as a gateway to some of Victoria's most breathtaking natural wonders. Just a short drive from the city center, travelers can find themselves surrounded by pristine beaches or enveloped in ancient rainforests. This guide explores weekend getaways that showcase the coastal charm and rainforest retreats near Melbourne.

Coastal journey

Discover the Great Ocean Road

The Great Ocean Road, an iconic route, offers dramatic ocean views, quaint towns, and the famous Twelve Apostles. A weekend journey here isn't just about reaching a destination but experiencing the adventure. Travelers can enjoy surf beaches, explore lush rainforests like the Otway Ranges, or visit towns like Apollo Bay. It perfectly blends adventure with relaxation.

Beach escape

Explore Mornington Peninsula

An hour's drive from Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula caters to beach lovers and food enthusiasts. It features gentle bayside and wild surf beaches, offering swimming to surfing experiences. Renowned for its vineyards and olive groves, the region provides a taste of local flavors amid stunning landscapes, making it a unique blend of natural beauty and culinary exploration.

Forest hideaway

Retreat to Dandenong Ranges

For those seeking tranquility away from coastal winds, the Dandenong Ranges offer lush landscapes filled with fern glades and towering mountain ash trees. A visit here could include riding the historic Puffing Billy steam train through hidden valleys or exploring quaint villages like Olinda and Sassafras. The area's cool-climate gardens are spectacular year-round but are especially magical in autumn when leaves turn vibrant hues.

Nature's paradise

Wander through Wilsons Promontory

Wilsons Promontory National Park is a nature lover's paradise where mountains meet ocean. Known affectionately as "The Prom," it features pristine beaches such as Squeaky Beach with its unique white quartz sand that 'squeaks' underfoot. Hikers can explore diverse trails leading to panoramic viewpoints or secluded coves. Wildlife abounds here too; it's common to spot kangaroos, wombats, and colorful birdlife during your visit.