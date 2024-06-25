In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a crowd-pleasing eggplant Parmesan by first salting and drying eggplant slices to enhance texture.

Coat them in flour, breadcrumbs, and Parmesan, then fry until golden.

Layer these with marinara sauce and mozzarella in a baking dish, finishing with a cheese layer, and bake until bubbly and golden.

Let it cool slightly for perfect serving. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

It's recipe time! Impress your guests with eggplant Parmesan

By Anujj Trehaan 01:53 pm Jun 25, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Eggplant Parmesan, a classic Italian dish, has been savored for generations. Traditionally layered with cheese and tomato sauce, this version is tailored for vegetarians and excludes eggs, making it accessible to a wider audience. Its rich history and cultural significance have made it a beloved meal across the globe. So, let's get cooking and bring this enchanting dish to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make eggplant Parmesan, gather two large eggplants (sliced into one-half-inch rounds), two cups of all-purpose flour, three cups of breadcrumbs, one tablespoon each of dried oregano and basil, two cups of vegetarian-friendly grated Parmesan cheese, four cups of marinara sauce, three cups of vegetarian-friendly shredded mozzarella cheese, salt to taste, and olive oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplant

Start by salting the eggplant slices and let them sit for about 20 minutes. This crucial step draws out moisture, essential for the perfect texture in your eggplant Parmesan. Afterward, rinse the slices with water to remove salt and pat them dry with paper towels. This preparation ensures they are ready for the next steps in the recipe, leading to a delicious final dish.

Step 2

Coating and frying

Set up your coating station with separate bowls for flour, breadcrumbs mixed with oregano and basil, and grated Parmesan. Dredge each eggplant slice in flour first, then breadcrumb mixture ensuring each piece is well-coated. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat and fry the slices until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Step 3

Layering the dish

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Begin by spreading a thin layer of marinara sauce in a baking dish. Place a layer of fried eggplant slices over the sauce. Generously sprinkle mozzarella cheese on top of the eggplants, then add another layer of sauce. Continue this process, layering eggplant and sauce, and ensure you finish with a layer of cheese on the very top.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes until the cheese is bubbly and golden. Allow it to cool slightly afterward. This cooling is crucial as it helps the layers of eggplant, cheese, and sauce set properly, making serving easier. This ensures the layers maintain their structure, enhancing the dish's presentation and enjoyment for everyone.