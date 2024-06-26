In brief Simplifying... In brief Melbourne's coastline is dotted with historic lighthouses offering stunning views and a peek into maritime history.

The Split Point Lighthouse in Aireys Inlet, Cape Otway Lightstation in the Great Otway National Park, Point Lonsdale Lighthouse at Port Phillip Bay's entrance, and the Timeball Tower in Williamstown each offer unique experiences, from panoramic views to wildlife spotting and serene walks.

Melbourne's coastal charm: Lighthouse landmarks tour

By Anujj Trehaan 02:04 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Melbourne, a vibrant city celebrated for its rich culture and stunning architecture, also boasts a breathtaking coastline adorned with historic lighthouses. These beacons, having guided sailors for centuries, now serve as fascinating landmarks for visitors. Embark on a weekend getaway to explore these majestic lighthouses, each offering its own unique story and scenic views, and discover the charm of Melbourne's coast.

Aireys Inlet gem

Visit the iconic Split Point Lighthouse

Nestled in the serene town of Aireys Inlet, the Split Point Lighthouse offers panoramic views of the rugged coastline. Known to many from its feature in children's TV series, this lighthouse stands as a testament to maritime history. Guided tours are available, allowing visitors to climb to the top for an unparalleled view of the Great Ocean Road and its surroundings.

Historic beacon

Discover Cape Otway Lightstation

As Australia's oldest surviving lighthouse on the mainland, Cape Otway Lightstation holds a special place in history. Situated within the Great Otway National Park, it offers visitors not only a glimpse into maritime history but also an opportunity to spot koalas in their natural habitat along the access road. The breathtaking views of where Bass Strait meets the Southern Ocean are truly unforgettable.

Queenscliff Sentinel

Explore Point Lonsdale Lighthouse

Point Lonsdale Lighthouse, guarding Port Phillip Bay's entrance, acts as a crucial navigation marker for ships bound for Melbourne. Its unique position allows for the rare sight of both sunrise and sunset over water. The surrounding area is ideal for leisurely walks or picnics, offering visitors stunning coastal views and a serene environment to enjoy after touring the lighthouse.

Maritime village

Uncover Williamstown's timeless charm

Nestled in Melbourne's maritime village of Williamstown, the lesser-known Timeball Tower stands as a beacon of history. This historic lighthouse once played a vital role in aiding ships to synchronize their clocks upon entering port. Today, it proudly contributes to Williamstown's charming seaside village vibe, offering a glimpse into naval history surrounded by quaint cafes and inviting shops.