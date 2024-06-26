Melbourne's coastal charm: Lighthouse landmarks tour
Melbourne, a vibrant city celebrated for its rich culture and stunning architecture, also boasts a breathtaking coastline adorned with historic lighthouses. These beacons, having guided sailors for centuries, now serve as fascinating landmarks for visitors. Embark on a weekend getaway to explore these majestic lighthouses, each offering its own unique story and scenic views, and discover the charm of Melbourne's coast.
Visit the iconic Split Point Lighthouse
Nestled in the serene town of Aireys Inlet, the Split Point Lighthouse offers panoramic views of the rugged coastline. Known to many from its feature in children's TV series, this lighthouse stands as a testament to maritime history. Guided tours are available, allowing visitors to climb to the top for an unparalleled view of the Great Ocean Road and its surroundings.
Discover Cape Otway Lightstation
As Australia's oldest surviving lighthouse on the mainland, Cape Otway Lightstation holds a special place in history. Situated within the Great Otway National Park, it offers visitors not only a glimpse into maritime history but also an opportunity to spot koalas in their natural habitat along the access road. The breathtaking views of where Bass Strait meets the Southern Ocean are truly unforgettable.
Explore Point Lonsdale Lighthouse
Point Lonsdale Lighthouse, guarding Port Phillip Bay's entrance, acts as a crucial navigation marker for ships bound for Melbourne. Its unique position allows for the rare sight of both sunrise and sunset over water. The surrounding area is ideal for leisurely walks or picnics, offering visitors stunning coastal views and a serene environment to enjoy after touring the lighthouse.
Uncover Williamstown's timeless charm
Nestled in Melbourne's maritime village of Williamstown, the lesser-known Timeball Tower stands as a beacon of history. This historic lighthouse once played a vital role in aiding ships to synchronize their clocks upon entering port. Today, it proudly contributes to Williamstown's charming seaside village vibe, offering a glimpse into naval history surrounded by quaint cafes and inviting shops.